Philly Dollar Tree Ejaculation Suspect Turns Himself In | lovebscott.com

The Philly man accused of masturbating on a woman’s leg inside a Dollar Tree store has turned himself over to police.

via TMZ:

Cops confirmed 35-year-old Gary A. Miles from Southwest Philly is now in custody after voluntarily surrendering to authorities Wednesday evening — a move he made after the alleged victim posted video of him fleeing the store immediately after the incident.

Charges will be announced once they’re filed, but as of now there’s no mug shot.

Miles was known to hang around the area before … with store employees telling police they’d seen him at the plaza where the incident went down, and also a nearby I-95 underpass.

As we reported, the search for Miles was on after the victim’s video went viral. At the end of the clip, she showed what appeared to be semen on her calf.

The video was so shocking, even Meek Mill got involved, posting … “Let’s play manhunt” and offering a $2,000 reward for info on the suspect. But, it seems like he won’t need to part with that cash now.

Now let’s hope they lock his nasty ass up.