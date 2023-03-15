Pharrell’s Something In The Water Festival Returns To Virginia Beach With A Stacked Lineup

Pharrell Williams’ music festival, Something in the Water, returns to Virginia Beach in April.

via: Uproxx

Late last year, Pharrell announced that his Something In The Water Festival would return to his hometown, Virginia Beach, after he moved it to Washington, DC in 2022 over the city’s handling of the death of his cousin. Today, he revealed the lineup, and it’s a doozy. In addition to a headlining set from “Pharrell’s Phriends,” which in the past included Clipse, Justin Timberlake, NORE, Q-Tip, and SZA, the massive lineup features everyone from Lil Uzi Vert to Wu-Tang Clan. You can see the full lineup below.

? See you in Virginia Beach for SOMETHING IN THE WATER presented by @Walmart April 28-30! A limited number of passes are still available at https://t.co/Ul2je8C4F5 pic.twitter.com/OePdUG4kyK — SOMETHING IN THE WATER (@sitw) March 15, 2023

The festival will take place on April 28-30, with general admission three-day passes priced at $399. For more information, you can visit the fest’s website. You can check out the full list of performers below.

100 Gecs, Aminé, Ayra Starr, Babyface Ray, BADBADNOTGOOD, Black Sherif, CHIKA, Clipse, Coi Leray, d4vd, Doechii, Feid, FLO, Flo Milli, gigi, Grace Jones, Jay Pharoah, Jazmine Sullivan, Jessie Murph, Kamasi Washington, KayCyy, KAYTRANADA, Kehlani, Kenny Beats, Kid Cudi, Kitty Ca$h, Latto, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty, Machine Gun Kelly, Maren Morris, Masego, Mumford & Sons, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, NLE Choppa, Polo G, Remi Wolf, Riovaz, Saucy Santana, Skrillex, Summer Walker, SWV, The Kid LAROI, UMI, Wale, Weston Estate, Wet Leg, Wu-Tang Clan, YE?DRY, and yvngxchris will all be performing at Something In The Water 2023.