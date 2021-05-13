Petty: Lisa Vanderpump Sends $132 Dinner Tab to Kyle Richards' Table Before Crossing 'RHOBH' Cast Faces Out of a Photo

Former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star’ Lisa Vanderpump reportedly sent her $132 dinner bill to current star and former friend Kyle Richards’ table when they both ended up at the same Beverly Hills sushi restaurant.

Richards, 52, and a Bravo executive producer were dining at SHU on Monday when Vanderpump, 60, and her husband, Ken Todd, also popped in for dinner, TMZ reported on Thursday.

While the foursome did not eat together, the “Vanderpump Rules” star briefly said hello to the producer, who also works on her E! show “Overserved.” She later told her server to send her check over to Richards’ table as a prank, and the waiter obliged, according to the report.

Vanderpump left her credit card information and a cash tip for the server just in case the joke didn’t go over well — and she predicted correctly, as TMZ said both the producer and Richards refused to pay for the Vanderpump Dogs owner’s meal.

To be fair, Richards claimed at the “RHOBH” Season 9 reunion in 2019 that she hadn’t made up with or spoken to Vanderpump since their epic blowout, in which Vanderpump and Todd, 63, kicked the “Halloween” actress out of their home.

For her part, Vanderpump alleged that she was “bullied” off the reality show and said she would only return if the entire cast was nixed.

Reps for Vanderpump and Richards didn’t immediately return our requests for comment on their dinner run-in, but as Todd would say, “Goodbye Kyle” … again.

Before leaving the restaurant, Lisa signed a fan’s ‘RHOBH’ cast picture and childishly crossed out all of her former co-stars’ faces. The X’d out photo made its way to Instagram where Kyle, Lisa Rinna, and former ‘RHOBH’ cast member Teddi Mellencamp reacted.

Lisa Vanderpump is too damn old for this kind of behavior.