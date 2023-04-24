Pete Davidson Could Still Face Charges for Crashing Car into Beverly Hills Home: Report

Pete Davidson’s late-night car crash didn’t result in serious injury, but that doesn’t mean the comedian is gonna get off scot-free.

via: New York Post

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that cops only recently wrapped the investigation into Davidson’s late-night March 4 crash with actress girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders riding shotgun.

The 29-year-old “Saturday Night Live” alum was “driving at a high rate of speed” when he jumped a curb and smashed into the corner of a house, sources previously told the same outlet.

The case is now being reviewed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for possible criminal charges, TMZ said.

The office typically only deals with felony cases but can handle misdemeanor charges in Beverly Hills, the outlet noted.

No one was injured in the crash, including a 16-year-old girl who was home alone when the funnyman crashed into the corner of her living room.

However, the young teen was “a bit” traumatized — having been convinced the boom of the crash was the start of an earthquake, her dad previously told the same outlet.