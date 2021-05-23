Pete Davidson Jokes He’s ‘Relieved’ Chrissy Teigen Is ‘Out of Our Lives’ During ‘SNL’ [Video]

Pete Davidson took aim at Chrissy Teigen on this week’s “SNL.”

via: US Weekly

“If there’s one good thing about the pandemic, besides getting Chrissy Teigen out of our lives — I’m relieved — it’s that I was actually excited we had to wear masks,” Davidson, 27, said during the show’s Saturday, May 22, season 46 finale.

Following a three-week Twitter hiatus in March, the Chrissy’s Court alum, 35, found herself caught up in controversy earlier this month when Courtney Stodden told The Daily Beast that Teigen used to send them threatening private messages.

“She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die,” the Washington native, 26, told the website.

Though Teigen tweeted that she’d apologized to Stodden privately, the “Pleasure” singer, who is non-binary, revealed they’d never heard from Teigen.

“I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter,” Stodden wrote via Instagram on May 12. “All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her ‘wokeness’ is a broken record.”

The model has not publicly responded — or posted on Twitter at all — since sharing her apology.

After the audience went crazy for Davidson’s Teigen joke, the actor quickly switched gears and poked fun at himself as well.

“I figured, this sounds really crappy to say, but I figured less people would recognize me [with a mask on]. It didn’t work because people can still recognize me from my eyes,” he continued. “If you see someone who looks like he just woke up and hasn’t slept in days, it’s me.”

Pete also sparked buzz when he closed out the “Weekend Update” segment with a heartfelt message.

“I’m very grateful to be here and it’s been an honor to grow up in front of you guys,” he told the audience, quickly leading fans to speculate all over social media that he was leaving the show.