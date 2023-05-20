People Are Dragging Megyn Kelly After Her Impossibly Bizarre Comments About Kim Petras’ ‘SI’ Swimsuit Cover Not Being Hot Enough To Make Teen Boys Horny [Photos + Video]

Megyn Kelly lambasted Sports Illustrated for putting transgender pop star Kim Petras on the cover of the magazine’s annual Swimsuit edition because Petras will be a turnoff to young boys.

via: Uproxx

Megyn Kelly is facing pushback online after she tried to say that Kim Petras appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated would be a turn off to teenage boys, according to Page Six‘s tweet.

“My understanding of the cover of the Sports Illustrated magazine is it has one main purpose and that’s for 15-year-old boys to spend some alone time with it in the bathroom,” Kelly said on her podcast.

Petras was one of four new covers, alongside Megan Fox, Brooks Nader, and Martha Stewart, which are available for purchase next week.

“Ummm why does she care what turns on teen boys?” one person in the replies asked.

Ummm why does she care what turns on teen boys? — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) May 19, 2023

Meanwhile, other users are having a field day, saying that teen boys basically do the dumbest sh*t and don’t really care about turn-offs. Or if any of them still even care to purchase a physical magazine cover, as another noted, “Teen boys haven’t bought a sports illustrated since the 80s.”

“Teen boys are using the internet to look at porn Megan not magazines,” a different Twitter user pointed out.

There has also been some focus as to… why she’s focused on what teenagers are attracted to?

“theres something to be said about conservatives obsession with teenagers sexuality, but also teen boys wont be turned off. they’ll pretend not tofind her hot to their friends but they will all secretly find her hot,” someone quoted.

theres something to be said about conservatives obsession with teenagers sexuality, but also teen boys wont be turned off. they'll pretend not tofind her hot to their friends but they will all secretly find her hot https://t.co/SpBIa9plwK — j (@wontgoon) May 19, 2023

Continue scrolling for some more reactions to Megyn Kelly’s comments about Kim Petras’ cover shoot.

Yeah, like thousands of teenagers are picky over who they wank over. I once masturbated to this when I was 14. Stop acting like a hot trans woman is going to put off horny teens. https://t.co/DYehsKnre4 pic.twitter.com/J1JPWLEP43 — IANdrew Dice Clay (@IANdrewTheGiant) May 20, 2023

many things going on here but it's worth noting that most teenage boys don't know what sports illustrated is https://t.co/iqMiVEjp9n — Sam ?? (@SamtheNightOwl) May 19, 2023

Ah yes I’m sure teen boys will be very turned off by a pretty lady in a bikini because muh chromosomes or whatever https://t.co/f3zjqc32sJ — DreamLeaf ? (@DreamLeaf5) May 19, 2023