Pelicans’ Jaxson Hayes Hospitalized After Alleged Brawl With Police

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was arrested in the Los Angeles area early Wednesday morning after an alleged altercation with a police officer.

TMZ reports that cops were called to a Los Angeles-area home over a domestic disturbance on Wednesday morning (July 28). When officers tried checking on the people inside, the 21-year-old former top 10 draft pick attempted to keep them from entering.

According to the website, the interaction between Hayes and law enforcement escalated until a fight broke out and he was tased in the process. Officers also reportedly called for backup.

Subsequently, Hayes was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries as well as one of the officers in the scuffle.

Hayes is expected to be booked for felony battery on a police officer. The alleged domestic incident is still under investigation, with both parties being cooperative.

The officer involved in the incident also sought treatment. The officer’s condition is unknown.

We will continue to update you as more details become available.