Patriots Send Plane to Haiti With Medical Equipment [Video]

The New England Patriots team plane was spotted heading to Haiti with supplies and doctors on board from Logan International Airport in Boston.

via: NBC Sports

Among the supplies on the jet were IV fluid and bags, oxygen masks, surgical supplies, hospital beds, sterilizers, and generators. Two orthopedic surgeons, three physicians, and a nurse also were on board, according to TMZ Sports.

The Patriots team plane takes off on another humanitarian mission, delivering lifesaving aid to Haiti, with @PIH & @BuildHealthIntl. pic.twitter.com/uy65vKaTxM — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 21, 2021

The supplies were donated from Build Health International, a nonprofit in Beverly, Mass. Patriots owner Robert Kraft donated the aircraft to transport the supplies.

The jet has previously flown to Central America to assist with COVID vaccines and China to obtain N95 masks. Back in April of 2020, Kraft reportedly spent $2 million of his own money to buy over one million N95 masks to give to people in Boston. An additional 300,000 masks were delievered to people in New York City.