Pat McAfee Apologizes To Jimmy Kimmel For Aaron Rodgers’ Jeffrey Epstein Remarks: ‘Aaron Was Just Trying To Talk Sh*t’

ESPN sports analyst Pat McAfee apologized Wednesday for quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ prior comments on his show suggesting that comedian Jimmy Kimmel had ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Kimmel threatened Aaron Rodgers with a lawsuit after the New York Jets player alleged that the late night host is on the list of Jeffrey Epstein clients that is set to be unsealed by a judge. The remarks happened on The Pat McAfee Show where Rodgers is a frequent paid guest, and McAfee immediately apologized at the top of Wednesday’s episode.

“I can see exactly why Jimmy Kimmel felt the way he felt, especially with his position. But I think Aaron was just trying to talk shit. But did it go too far? Jimmy Kimmel certainly said that was the case,” McAfee said via Variety. “We obviously don’t like the fact that we’re associated with anything negative ever. We like our show to be an uplifting one, a happy one, a fun one. But it’s because we talk shit and try to make light of everything. Some things obviously people get very pissed off about, especially when they’re that serious allegations, so we apologize for being a part of it.”

McAfee’s extremely shaky legal defense that Rodgers was “just trying to talk sh*t” sparked a flurry of jokes on Twitter where people also noted that both ESPN and ABC are owned by Disney, who was presumably not thrilled at their wildly popular late night host being falsely connected to Epstein.

“Please don’t sue me for defamation or fire me for allowing defamatory statements against a fellow Disney employee, it was just talking shit.” https://t.co/dS1ItGsDCK — Norm Charlatan (@normcharlatan) January 3, 2024

spoken like someone who got a call from jimmy pitaro and/or bob iger last night https://t.co/AR3Jv6OiQg — Douglas Reyes-Ceroñ (@dreyesceron) January 3, 2024

Just doing a little shit talking with the fellas by publicly accusing celebrities of being a pedophile https://t.co/HpeM66qEst — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) January 3, 2024

Pat McAfee dropping the "Aaron Rodgers is too stupid to know the meaning of his words, that's why we give him unfettered access to broadcast television" defense. https://t.co/pOrQnRQ6Zg — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) January 3, 2024

Rodgers is set to appear on McAfee’s show on Wednesday, so it’ll be interesting to see if he also apologizes or stirs up even more trouble. It honestly could go either way.