Paramount+ Passes on Dionne-Focused ‘Clueless’ Reboot Series

‘Clueless’ won’t be getting a reboot after-all — at least not on Paramount+.

via EW:

Initially billed as “a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sunglasses-wearing, oat milk latté, and Adderall-fueled look” at the lives of several California teens as they navigate the rise of a new leader, Dionne (played by Stacey Dash in the Amy Heckerling-directed film), in the wake of the disappearance of their high school’s former queen bee, Cher (a role originated by Alicia Silverstone).

CBS Studios is reportedly looking at new ways to approach the material in the future, though nothing has been confirmed at this point.

Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey (Will & Grace, Man With a Plan) penned the script for the most recent revival, and produced alongside Jane the Virgin‘s Corinne Brinkerhoff. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter, which first broke the news Friday, that Peacock overseers Frances Berwick and Susan Rovner nixed the project after reviewing a slew of in-development projects.

Following the original film’s overwhelming success as an enduring pop culture phenomenon (often regarded as one of the best teen movies of all time), CBS Studios attempted a prior TV series based on the project in 1996, with Rachel Blanchard stepping in for Silverstone and Dash reprising her role as Dionne from the movie. That series ran for one season on ABC before jumping to UPN for seasons 2 and 3, and was canceled in 1999.

Upon its release, Clueless — based on Jane Austen’s beloved Emma with its tale of an affluent teen navigating life and love in Los Angeles — grossed nearly $57 million at the box office and became a steadfast favorite among younger audiences, further boosting the careers of Silverstone and particularly costars Brittany Murphy, Paul Rudd, and Donald Faison.

Dash would go on to secure several acting roles before becoming a polarizing political figure for her outspoken support of conservatism and former president Donald Trump.

It could’ve been interesting, but they don’t need the ‘Clueless’ brand to make the show they described.