Paramedics Reportedly Tried to Revive Coolio for 45 Minutes

As previously reported, fans around the world were utterly shocked to learn of Coolio’s sudden passing yesterday (Sept. 28). The hip hop pioneer, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was 59 years old at the time of his death.

via: New York Post

According to TMZ, paramedics rushed to the residence in the late afternoon after the pal discovered the 59-year-old star’s body inside a bathroom.

Crews spent 45 minutes performing CPR on the “Gangsta’s Paradise” hitmaker before he was pronounced dead.

Coolio, whose legal name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., is suspected to have died from cardiac arrest.

The rapper was based in Las Vegas and had traveled to LA to renew his passport, according to his longtime manager Jarez Posey.

Posey told TMZ that the star at been staying with the unidentified friend at his home in the downtown area for the past few days.

The friend claimed that Coolio went to the bathroom on Wednesday afternoon, but failed to return. After calling out to the rapper, he reportedly heard no response. He subsequently broke into the bathroom and discovered the star on the floor, at which point he dialed 911.

Coolio is survived by his 10 children and his ex-wife, Josefa Salina, whom he married in 1996 before the couple split four years later.

The rapper launched his career in the 1980s and skyrocketed to international fame with his 1995 Grammy Award-winning hit “Gangsta’s Paradise.” The track was featured on the soundtrack of Michelle Pfeiffer’s 1995 hit drama “Dangerous Minds.”

The iconic song spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard charts and was later parodied by “Weird Al” Yankovic in his song “Amish Paradise.”

Coolio’s other classic tracks include 1994’s “Fantastic Voyage,” “1,2,3,4 (Sumpin’ New)” and “It’s All the Way Live (Now).”

A slew of Hollywood stars took to social media on Wednesday evening to express their shock following the star’s sudden death.

Michelle Pfeiffer was the first big-name star to pay tribute, writing on Instagram: “Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist @coolio. A life cut entirely too short. As some of you may know I was lucky enough to work with him on ‘Dangerous Minds’ in 1995. He won a Grammy for his brilliant song on the soundtrack – which I think was the reason our film saw so much success.”

“I remember him being nothing but gracious. 30 years later I still get chills when I hear the song,” she continued. “Sending love and light to his family. Rest in Power, Artis Leon Ivey Jr.”

NBA legend LeBron James was also saddened by Coolio’s death, writing on Instagram Stories: “Exactly where he is now! GANGSTA’S PARADISE.”

Meanwhile, “Bad Boys” actor Martin Lawrence also took to Twitter to send his “deepest condolences and prayers” to the rapper’s family.

My deepest condolences and prayers go out to the family of @Coolio ?? #rip pic.twitter.com/vH68qVolRy — Martin Lawrence (@realmartymar) September 29, 2022

Elsewhere, some of the other biggest names in rap also shared their condolences.

Snoop Dogg, who collaborated with Coolio on his 2006 track “Gangsta Walk,” shared a snap of the star and wrote: “Gangstas paradise. R. I. P.”

Coolio’s death comes just four days after he took to Instagram to post about his latest performance in Texas.