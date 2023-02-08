Are You Ordering Cardi B And Offset’s Valentine’s Day Meal From McDonald’s [Photo]

Cardi B and Offset’s McDonald’s meal appears to have leaked online.

via: Vibe

Following buzz about an alleged Micky D’s commercial to air during Super Bowl LVII featuring the couple, an image of the perceived meal has found its way on social media.

According to The Neighborhood Talk, the shareable Cardi B and Offset Meal will include a Quarter Pounder with cheese, a regular cheeseburger, BBQ dipping sauce, large fries, an apple pie, a large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst and large Coca-Cola soda.

The meal made for two comes after leaked footage of Cardi B yelling backstage at the 2023 GRAMMY awards surfaced. The Bronx rapstress was alledgedly scolding Offset and Quavo, who were rumored to be having a disagreement ahead of Quavo’s Takeoff’s tribute.

On Monday, TMZ reported that the Migos members got physical backstage at the annual awards show held at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. Media began spreading news that the two began fighting after Quavo allegedly refused to let Offset on stage for his tribute performance of their brother TakeOff. There were claims made that the Recording Academy had asked the “5,4,3,2,1” rapper to join.