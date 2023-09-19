The Ongoing Astroworld Lawsuits Reportedly Left Travis Scott In Questioning For Hours

Rap superstar Travis Scott was questioned for several hours on Monday in a civil deposition he gave in connection with hundreds of lawsuits that were filed against him and others over the deaths and injuries at the 2021 Astroworld festival.

via: Uproxx

Although Travis Scott will not face criminal charges in relation to the 2021 Astroworld Tragedy, the “Sicko Mode” rapper’s legal battle is far from over.

According to Billboard, yesterday (September 18), Scott returned to Houston, Texas, for questioning in connection with the ongoing civil depositions.

Two sources told the publisher that the deposition lasted nearly eight hours. In a statement shared with the outlet, Scott’s spokesperson, Ted Anastasiou, addressed the matter.

“Travis Scott’s deposition is typical legal procedure,” said Anastasiou. “What is not typical is how the media continues to focus on him despite being cleared of any wrongdoing by extensive government investigations, including by the Houston Police Department. Travis is fully cooperating with the legal process while still remaining committed to his tour in support of his record-breaking album, Utopia, and his charitable efforts to support at-risk communities.”

The tragic incident, which supposedly led to thousands of injuries and nearly a dozen deaths, sparked an investigation by Congress to ensure public safety at future large-scale music events. Several families have quietly reached a settlement with Scott and the event’s promoter, Live Nation. However, Billboard revealed that there could still be upwards of 1,500 remaining active cases.

The first trial of the lawsuits is scheduled for May 6, 2024.