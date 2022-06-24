Omarion And Mario’s ‘Verzuz’ Night Was A True Mess Complete With Watermelons, Disses, And Other Chaotic Moments [Photos + Video]

Omarion and Mario went head to head last night in an epic Verzuz Battle.

via: Uproxx

Verzuz made its return tonight with its previously announced matchup between 2000s R&B favorites Mario and Omarion. The battle was a bit different from the past ones we’ve seen on the platform over the past two years. In addition to it being a live event from Los Angeles, Mario and Omarion’s battle also featured an undercard that placed Ray J and Bobby V in a battle against Sammie and Pleasure P. If you expected things to go smoothly throughout the night, we’re here to tell you that was far from the case, and it started long before Mario and Omarion took the stage.

they are NOT taking Ray J seriously ??????? #verzuz pic.twitter.com/gGjs3x8M7K — ??spreading positivity ? (@aundrearunway) June 24, 2022

“All y’all just mad y’all don’t own y’all hits” – Ray J to Bobby V, Sammie and Pleasure P #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/q23ko2lUWx — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 24, 2022

Ray J and Bobby V’s battle against Sammie and Pleasure P featured plenty of moments that sent social media into a frenzy. There was Ray J being quite off-key as he sang his fan-favorite “One Wish.” Then, Bobby V, Sammie, and Pleasure P joined forces to sing “One Wish” on-key. Then Ray told the trio that they were “just mad y’all don’t own y’all hits.” Sammie also declared that there “wouldn’t be no Bobby V without Sammie” and he also referred to Ray J as “Brandy’s brother.”

Mario said Omarion and Jeremih better stop they sound crazy ? #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/PUwXZjEki2 — Aria (@ariaischic) June 24, 2022

TANK probably wondering why he agreed to this #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/lMTbjNE9oq — Aria (@ariaischic) June 24, 2022

Omarion really just did this with his brother on stage, poor watermelon #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/TowwCyEgzn — SOUND (@itsavibe) June 24, 2022

Now, if you thought things would be much smoother during Omarion and Mario’s battle, we’re here to tell you that was also not the case. Mario repeated told Omarion and his guestsm, which included Jeremih, Tank, and more, that they sounded off-key. Omarion tried to clown Mario for not being on the Millenium Tour, but Mario said he didn’t “wanna be in that raggedy sh*t.” To make things even more out of control, Omarion and his brother O’Ryan attempted to seduce (?) the crowd by eating a large slice of watermelon on stage.

All in all, as you can see in the above videos, this Verzuz was nothing short of chaotic and entertaining.

However, if you’d like to be entertained further, you can see more moments and reactions from tonight’s Verzuz below.

"Wouldn't be no Bobby V without Sammie." – Sammie #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/LPSBDKf5ac — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 24, 2022

Sammie just called Ray J “Brandy’s brother,” he’s out of control #Verzuz — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 24, 2022

Verzuz for the past hour pic.twitter.com/nzc4F0qOHh — Anthony Moore (@AllThatandMoore) June 24, 2022

Please help. The #verzuz pre show has literally been this nonstop: pic.twitter.com/IIzKWpK6eh — Morgan Elise Johnson (@MorganEliseJ) June 24, 2022

How Twitter watching these vocals #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/YpS0mSFUPV — Franklin Saint Burner Account ? (@MovingWorkSaint) June 24, 2022