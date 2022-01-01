Omarion Has Heard All The Omicron Jokes But Says You Don’t Need ‘A Negative Test’ To Dance To His Music [Photo + Video]

Over the past few months, popular memes have circulated on social media that link Omarion’s name with the Omicron variant because they sound somewhat similar.

The arrival of the omicron COVID-19 variant is the reason why many musicians are canceling their events and performances all across the country. But when the coronavirus strain first broke out in the US, R&B fans flocked to Twitter to decide that dubbing the new variant the Omarion variant was a much catchier term. After a wave of memes, the “Touch” singer has finally addressed the jokes and assured fans they don’t need to “have a negative test result” in order to dance to his music.

Despite the severity of the omicron variant, Omarion was in good humor about all the jokes. The singer shared a cheeky video to TikTok addressing the meme and reminding everyone that he’s an artist and an entertainer, not a COVID-19 variant. “Hi everybody, this is Omarion. I am an artist, not a variant,” he said in the video. “So please be aware that if you just so happen to run into me on the street, you don’t have to isolate for five days, nor do you have to have a negative test result in order to dance to my music. So please, be safe, be healthy, happy new year.”

Omarion addresses the Omicron varient jokes: “I am an artist, not a varient.” pic.twitter.com/UieTqJGnuv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 1, 2022

Omarion’s remarks arrive just a week after LaKeith Stanfield took to Instagram the day after Christmas to share a DM he sent to the former B2K frontman about screwing up everyone’s holiday.

Lmao RT @Complex: LaKeith Stanfield took to IG to share a DM he sent to Omarion joking that the singer was screwing up everyone’s holiday. ?https://t.co/uuCc0QYF2s pic.twitter.com/00d5qnEVlW — gh0stface_x (@gh0stface_x) December 27, 2021