Olympic Legend Florence Griffith Joyner’s Memorabilia Returned To Husband [Video]

“Storage Wars” star Rene Nezhoda scored big, unearthing tons of memorabilia that belonged to Olympic legend Florence Griffith Joyner.

via: BET

Olympic gold medalist, Al Joyner, received the historical belongings of his late wife, Florence Griffith Joyner in a bid of goodwill from a star of the popular Storage Wars series.

According to TMZ, Rene Nezhoda acquired the memorabilia eight years ago in the San Diego area. The collection cost him several thousand dollars.

A video posted on Bargainhuntersthrift on Saturday (March 19), shows Nezhoda and Joyner making the deal in a parking lot.

Flo-Jo’s Olympic jacket and 1988 autographed track shoes were in the purchased storage locker. The athlete broke records in the 1988 Seoul Olympics for both the 100m and 200m dash. She claimed three gold medals that same year. Also included, rare photos and magazines that featured her and even autographed Flo-Jo Barbie dolls.

Nezhoda and Al Joyner met up in San Diego, with Nezhoda taking less profit that he would’ve had he explored the open market. Nezhoda said to TMZ in early March, that he wanted to sell the items on eBay or to a collectible auction house if the family didn’t reach out to him.

Al Joyner let two of his lockers go for auction upon Flo-Jo’s sudden 1988 death, due to suffocation in her sleep in an epileptic fit. He didn’t realize the amount of gems that were still left inside. He knew he had to reach out to Nezhoda and buy them off of him.

Al found the most value in her weight belt, which they often used to work out. Nezhoda said the belt was going in the trash but ended up keeping it anyway.