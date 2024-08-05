Olympians Anthony Ammirati and Jules Bouyer Respond to Going Viral for NSFW Reasons [Video] | www.lovebscott.com

Anthony Ammirati and Jules Bouyer have responded to going viral at the Paris games.

Anthony Ammirati and Jules Bouyer had a very French response after going viral at the 2024 Olympics over the weekend.

The French pole vaulter and diver shared their feelings after their respective manhoods were the talk of the internet.

Anthony, whose crotch hit the crossbar after missing his target height, posted about his appearance on Instagram — and while he didn’t directly reference all the talk about his package in his post, he did respond to Swedish track and field Olympian Armand Duplantis, who called him a viral sensation August 4, with four laughing emojis.

While the 21-year-old — who ended up in 15th place — was crushed by the defeat, fans had their NSFW reasons as to why he didn’t medal. “He lost it,” one user wrote in response to the post. “but tbh he won it.” Another quipped, “Vive la baguette!”

The most peculiar way to lose a pole vaulting Olympic competition. Athlete Anthony Ammirati, #today.pic.twitter.com/fqOnluvb5B — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) August 3, 2024

Jules, who finished fifth in the men’s synchronized 3-metre springboard event on August 2, made more than just a splash with his dive. Photos and video of him in his speedo quickly went viral after the competition, with one user commenting, “Not gonna lie, I’m pulling for France now.”

“And he while he’d much rather fans focus on his performance he too was largely unbothered by the remarks. He did emphasize, however, that that’s not always the case for athletes.

“If some people find it amusing to look at my pants, that’s their problem,” the 22-year-old told Reuters in an interview following the internet fervor. “It amused me. That said, we mustn’t forget that it can take the athlete out of his bubble and that it can hurt.”

“That wasn’t the case for me,” he added. “It was rather fun. I prefer people to look at my dives rather than my briefs, but there’s nothing to worry about.”

The viral moment may actually prove to be a lucrative one for Jules, who per TMZ, was offered a lifetime supply of underwear and swim trunks by Shinesty, a men’s intimates company known for its underwear that keeps everything in place.

“When we saw what Olympic diver Jules Bouyer was packing in his South of France, it didn’t matter that we were an American company,” a rep for the company told the outlet. “We wanted to give it a gold medal and protect that front truck of his for many Olympics to come.”

The company is also interested in collaborating with the Olympian on swimwear with a “reinforced crotch.”

via: TooFab