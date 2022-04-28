Olivia Wilde Was Served Custody Papers From Jason Sudeikis While On Stage Presenting Her New Film At CinemaCon [Photo]

Attendees at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday were left confused after Olivia Wilde was served an envelope marked “Personal and Confidential” while she was on stage to discuss her upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling.

via: Uproxx

On Tuesday night, Olivia Wilde had a big night. She presented the first trailer for Don’t Worry Darling, her directorial follow-up to the much-loved Booksmart, at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where Avatar 2 also shared its first trailer. Word of its super-sexy trailer — in an age when mainstream cinema is largely sexless, Ben Affleck-Ana de Armas movies aside — proceeded to break the internet, even though only those in attendance saw its risqué images.

But something strange happened while Wilde was on-stage: Someone approached the front rows and slid a mysterious manilla envelope onto the stage. “This is for me?” Wilde asked innocently, then proceeded to retrieve, open it, then go right back to her presentation.

Now we know what was in it: According to Deadline, the envelope contained custody papers from her ex-partner, Jason Sudeikis.

The two, who started dating in 2011, were never married, though they became engaged in 2013 and had two children together. Their relationship ended in late 2020. A couple months later, she began dating Harry Styles, who stars in her new film alongside Florence Pugh.

When it was revealed what exactly was in the envelope given to Wilde, many on social media pounced on Sudeikis, calling it a cruel move. However, as some noted, it’s important to remember that one has no control over how process servers conduct their business. It’s very likely Sudeikis had no idea the papers would be given to her in the middle of a triumphant presentation of her new movie.

im sorry but jason sudeikis is not responsible for how or where his lawyers serve the papers and the lawyers job is to make sure they are served by any means necessary. hello, welcome to the real world and not the metaverse. https://t.co/QatbhcUCIb — eros’sex doll died (@tbslvol666) April 27, 2022

An insider released a statement after the news broke: “Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”