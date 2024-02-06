Oh My: Drake Caught Playing with His Floppy 'Champagne Papi' in Alleged Leaked Video | lovebscott.com

Drake is currently trending on Twitter right now and the reason has nothing to do with his music.

via: Hot 97

Drake’s name has been a big topic of conversation for more than a week through the conversation about being considered hip hop after Yasiin Bey’s comments, saying outloud during a show that he no longer performs work, and his comments about the Grammys.

This morning (Feb. 6), Drake is trending for much more salacious reasons.

The Toronto rapper is trending after an alleged video leaked seemingly showing himself in the nude enjoying some pleasurable time with himself.

It is to be noted, that the video has not been confirmed to be the rapper, but that hasn’t stopped social media from reacting.

Drake is yet to comment on the alleged leak.

He made news this weekend for his comments about the Grammys he discussed before the show on Instagram Story.

“All you incredible artists, remember this show isn’t the facts,” he wrote. “It’s just the opinion of a group of people [whose] names are kept a secret [literally you can Google it]. Congrats to anybody winning anything for hip-hop, but this show doesn’t dictate s*** in our world.”

We don’t post things like that here, but it’s always just one click away.