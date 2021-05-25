Oh My: Channing Tatum Gets Naked on Instagram for 'The Lost City of D' [Photo]

Channing Tatum wants you to know he’s 41-years-old and still hot.

The actor took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday to share a photo of himself posing nude while in his trailer as he works on his upcoming movie The Lost City of D.

“You know when you in the make-up trailer a–hole naked holding a towel over your junk you about to do some s–t on set that you gonna have to prepare ya mama for before she see the movie,” Channing captioned the mirror selfie as he put a monkey emoji over his crotch.

“And yes I’m flexing so hard I got a cramp #lostcityofd,” he added, referencing his abs.

Check out the pic below.

The film may be called ‘The Lost City of D,’ but Channing’s D seems to be present and accounted for.