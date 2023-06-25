Offset And Quavo Reunited At The 2023 BET Awards To Pay Tribute To Fallen Migos Member Takeoff With Spirited Performance Of ‘Bad N Boujee’ [Video]

Maybe time really does heal all wounds.

Quavo and Offset reunited at the 2023 BET Awards to pay homage to their fallen Migos bandmate Takeover, marking their first performance together since late in 2021. With an image of Takeover behind them alongside a dance team and some impressive pyrotechnics, the two play-cousins teamed up to perform the group’s No. 1 hit “Bad N Boujee.”

Quavo and Offset reunite at the #BETAwards for a performance honoring the late Takeoff: pic.twitter.com/3MWgL6XrqI — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 26, 2023

While it remains to be seen whether this means they have put all their differences behind them, it is a more positive turn from the Grammys, where Offset was allegedly blocked from performing with Quavo, leading to an apparent altercation backstage. At the time of Takeoff’s death late last year, the trio had been unofficially broken up for some months, with Quavo and Takeoff releasing a duo album without their third member and hinting that the group wouldn’t be getting back together.

Then Takeoff was shot, leading to Migos entering a limbo where both Quavo and Offset released their own individual tributes to Takeoff but seemed to not be communicating with each other. Fans had no clue the status of the band, even as Offset prepped his own solo album, which he’d previously put on hold in the wake of Takeoff’s death. It seems they’ve buried the hatchet — hopefully permanently — and are moving forward out of love for Takeoff. Watch Quavo and Offset’s performance above.