Offset To Lizzo's Haters: "Let These Beautiful Black Women Be Great" [Video]

Offset comes to Lizzo’s defense after fatphobic and racist comments on social media make her cry.

via: Uproxx

After his wife and “Rumors” collaborator Cardi B rushed to Lizzo’s defense, Offset also spoke out in support of the singer. “Let these beautiful Black women be great, stop judging,” he said In a statement given to TMZ about the “Rumors” backlash, adding people need to stop with the “negative energy.” He continued, “We work hard to be entertainers for the world. Let us be.”

Lizzo also recently addressed the hate, saying in an interview with Good Morning America that the kind of comments she receives “should not fly” in this day and age. “I don’t mind critique about me, my music. I don’t even mind the fat comments,” she said. “I just feel like it’s unfair sometimes, the treatment that people like me receive. […] Some people are like, ‘Don’t let people see you with your head down, sis.’ My head is always up. Even when I’m upset and even when I’m crying, my head is always up. But I know it’s my job as an artist to reflect the times, and this sh*t should not fly. This shouldn’t be okay.”

Offset is right, let Black Women be Great!