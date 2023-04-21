Odell Beckham Accused of Assault in Nightclub

Odell Beckham Jr. has been named as a suspect in an assault investigation after a woman went to police claiming the NFL superstar put his hand around her neck at Delilah restaurant in West Hollywood.

via: New York Post

The newly signed Ravens receiver allegedly approached the woman, who was not named by the outlet, and grabbed her throat with light pressure, police said.

A representative for Beckham told TMZ that they were not made aware of any investigation and hadn’t been contacted by police.

Beckham’s rep also vehemently denied that his client did anything wrong.

John Terzian, the owner of Delilah, said the Hollywood hotspot was contacted by police — and surveillance footage supports that the woman’s claim is false.

“We were contacted about an investigation and reviewed the videos, the claim is false,” Terizan told the outlet. “There is no evidence of this person even being in the area where she claims the incident occurred.”

According to TMZ, a source said after the alleged altercation, both Beckham and the woman stayed at the venue throughout the night and there was no other incident.

The woman reportedly met with police and filed a report a few days after the alleged assault took place.

The news comes after Beckham and Baltimore reached a one-year, $15 million deal earlier this month.

After the signing, Beckham was seen partying with the Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson at Miami Beach hotspot LIV nightclub.

The Super Bowl-winning wideout confirmed his new team in a post on Instagram that featured a photo of his and Lauren Wood’s son, Zydn, rocking a No. 8 Jackson jersey.

Beckham is roughly 14 months removed from his second ACL tear that he sustained in the 2022 Super Bowl with the Rams.

Entering his ninth season, Beckham has 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns on 531 career receptions.

The LSU product was selected by the Giants with the 12th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.