O.J. Simpson's In Memoriam Segment at BET Awards Reportedly Sparks Fury, Nicole Brown's Family Demands Apology: 'Inappropriate to Give a Murderer Recognition' | lovebscott.com

The BET Awards have sparked backlash by featuring alleged murderer O.J. Simpson in the “In Memoriam” segment during the 2024 ceremony on Sunday.

The segment, which also paid tribute to late stars including Willie Mays, Richard Roundtree, Ron Cephas Jones, Louis Gossett Jr., and Carl Weathers, described Simpson solely as a “former NFL player.”

O.J. Simpson was featured on the ‘In Memoriam’ segment at the #BETAwards. pic.twitter.com/m04bxsUHp5 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 1, 2024

Tia Mowry introduced the segment as a tribute to “the Black excellence that we unfortunately lost this year,” adding that those featured “changed how our artistry is seen and left us with a legacy that we will always remember.”

“It’s never easy to say goodbye to those who influence us, but we can take a moment to celebrate and acknowledge their contributions to the culture,” she said.

While the audience had been applauding as each photo appeared in the montage, “a noticeable silence fell over the crowd” when Simpson’s face was shown, according to The Hollywood Reporter, “with one person in attendance noticing some titters among the crowd.”

Users flocked to social media to express their disbelief over Simpson’s inclusion in the montage. “He should not be remembered at all,” one person tweeted.

“I can’t believe they gave that murdering monster that respect. Disgusting lack of empathy and compassion for the victims families and BET should be ashamed,” another person wrote on Reddit.

“Whoa. And the disrespect to the other individuals who were honoured in memoriam and now this a—— has taken this beautiful moment from their family, friends, peers and community. This f—– cant even stop being abusive when he is dead,” a third viewer vented.

Simpson’s football and acting career was overshadowed by a highly publicized 1995 murder trial in which he was controversially acquitted of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. Simpson was later found liable in a wrongful death civil suit brought against him by the victims’ families.

Nicole’s sister Tanya slammed his inclusion in the segment, telling TMZ, “It’s inappropriate to give an abuser and murderer recognition.”

“Whoever thought of doing that owes every domestic violence victim an apology … and that’s including our family. And, they should be fired.”

Fred Goldman, Ron’s father, echoed the same sentiments. “I think they shouldn’t include anyone of that caliber — a wife beater, murderer … can’t imagine why they would include someone like that.”

In 2007, Simpson was arrested for armed robbery and kidnapping after breaking into a room at a Los Vegas hotel and casino and taking sports memorabilia at gunpoint. He served nine years in a Nevada prison before being released in 2017. In April, he died at the age of 76 following a battle with prostate cancer.

