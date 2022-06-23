O.J. Simpson Sued for Nearly $100 Million by Fred Goldman Over Son’s Murder

Nearly five years after his release from prison, O.J. Simpson is being sued over the 1995 deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ronald Goldman.

“Goldman laid it all out in new court documents, in which he’s applying for a renewal of his old judgment against the former NFL star stemming from the death of Fred’s son, Ron Goldman,” TMZ reported. “In 2015, Fred said with interest, O.J. owed him $57 million. But, in the new docs, Fred now says interest has continued to pile up over the last 7 years and has now reached nearly $97 mil.”

The 1997 judgment was $33.5 million. In his criminal case, Simpson was acquitted of murdering Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson.

Goldman and Brown were murdered at Nicole’s home in Brentwood, California, on June 12, 1994. Simpson was acquitted of their killings in ’95, before he was found liable for both deaths in a 1997 civil lawsuit.