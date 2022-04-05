O.J. Simpson Shocked By Nicole Brown Look-Alike During His Sleep [Video]

A viral video appearing to star O.J. Simpson shows the former NFL running back shirtless in bed while being woken up by a bunch of women.

In the video shared on TikTok over the weekend, the Nicole doppelganger and several other women barged into O.J.’s room while he was asleep. They tried to wake him up, apparently wanting to ask him to party.

The girls had their phones out, playing music loudly, while a man can be heard shouting in the background, “Let’s go! It’s party time in the house!” One of the girls can be heard yelling, “Wakey! Wakey!” while the Nicole look-alike laughed and danced to the music blaring from her phone.

The 74-year-old, who was shirtless, was shocked by the impromptu wake up call. He looked in daze and giggled it all off, before he looked like he was going to get up and entertain the guests.

O.J. was infamously tried for the murders of his former wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994. He was initially acquitted of the murders in criminal court in 1995 but was found responsible for both deaths in a civil trial in 1997 and was ordered to pay $33,500,000 in damages.

He was later arrested for a Las Vegas robbery in 2007. In 2008, he was found guilty and was sentenced to 33 years in prison. He was released in 2017 after serving for almost nine years. He was released from parole early in 2021 due to good behavior.

Following his release, O.J. has been trying to get back into the spotlight, signing up for Twitter on which he shared his take on popular social issues. Recently, he weighed in on Will Smith Oscars slap.

“Hey look, it was unfortunate,” said the Juice in a Twitter video. “I think Will was wrong.” While he “understood the feeling” over Chris Rock’s joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, he added, “In my life, I’ve been through a lot of crap and I was raising two young kids, and every comedian in the country had an O.J. routine, and don’t think I wouldn’t wanna be slapping a couple of those guys.”