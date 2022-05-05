Not So Fast: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Aren't Really Married, Despite Music Video Wedding

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are proud parents to be — but they are NOT husband and wife.

According to sources close to the couple, Rih and A$AP are not married nor are they engaged despite their apparent wedding in Rocky’s “D.M.B.” music video.

In the video, they flashed their grills at each other — his says “Marry Me?” while Rihanna’s says “I Do” — which prompted fans to run with the idea of a real wedding.

The sources say the wedding was just for the music video.

We would expect that whenever Rih does get married it would be an extravagant, Vogue-ready affair.

Watch A$AP Rocky’s “D.M.B.” video below.