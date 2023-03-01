Not So Fast! RHOA's Drew Sidora Actually Filed for Divorce from Ralph Pittman FIRST -- A Whole Hour Earlier

We’ve seen a race to the altar, but this might be the first time we’ve seen a race to divorce court.

Earlier this morning, it was reported that ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ husband Ralph Pittman filed for divorce from Drew Sidora — and people weren’t pleased.

Chileeeeeeee!!! Ralph filed for divorce from Drew Sidora! I thought it would’ve been her filing first!! #RHOA — Chante’ ?????? (@theycallmedaej) March 1, 2023

Ralph filed for divorce from Drew. I wish she had filed first. She deserves so much more than him. #RHOA — Cass? (@HeyIts_Cassy) March 1, 2023

Everyone trying to figure out how the hell it is RALPH that filed first. #rhoa pic.twitter.com/C7z8zDYXB1 — d. (@OriginalDWoods) March 1, 2023

I actually kinda feel sorry for Drew Sidora… she should’ve filed for divorce first! Ralph really is a piece of work #RHOA — ?Í???? (@iKoniK_Drip) March 1, 2023

Well, according to a new report — Drew actually filed for divorce FIRST and beat Ralph’s filing by 6 minutes.

Drew’s divorce petition, filed in Gwinnett Co., was stamped as received on Feb 27 at 1:10pm.

Ralph’s petition was stamped on same day at 2:11pm.

Also, it should be noted that Drew listed their date of separation as Feb. 23 while Ralph listed it as Feb 19.

It sounds like their President’s Day weekend didn’t go so well…