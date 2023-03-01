  1. Home
Not So Fast! RHOA's Drew Sidora Actually Filed for Divorce from Ralph Pittman FIRST -- A Whole Hour Earlier

March 01, 2023 10:16 AM PST

We’ve seen a race to the altar, but this might be the first time we’ve seen a race to divorce court.

Earlier this morning, it was reported that ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ husband Ralph Pittman filed for divorce from Drew Sidora — and people weren’t pleased.

Well, according to a new report — Drew actually filed for divorce FIRST and beat Ralph’s filing by 6 minutes.

Drew’s divorce petition, filed in Gwinnett Co., was stamped as received on Feb 27 at 1:10pm.

Ralph’s petition was stamped on same day at 2:11pm.

Also, it should be noted that Drew listed their date of separation as Feb. 23 while Ralph listed it as Feb 19.

It sounds like their President’s Day weekend didn’t go so well…

