Not So Fast: No Diddy & Jermaine Dupri Verzuz Has Been Scheduled

Diddy said in a now-viral video that he would face off against Jermaine Dupri in an upcoming Verzuz — but apparently Diddy was just talking strategy.

Those affiliated with Verzuz say no such event has been confirmed nor has it been scheduled.

In the video, Diddy was talking with Busta Rhymes and Fabolous in Miami on Friday for a special AMEX event when he shared his desire to face-off against Jermaine at Madison Square Garden.

Social media quickly began to take their conversation as confirmation, however multiple sources tell TMZ that the event isn’t happening — at least not anytime soon.

The video of Diddy speaking to Busta and Fabolous also appears to be taken out of context as their conversation began midway.

Take a look at the clip that started it all below. Verzuz is going to need to make a public statement and clear all of this up.

