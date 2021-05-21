Not So Fast! Kylie Jenner Denies Being in an Open Relationship with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is making it clear that despite reports, she and Travis Scott are NOT in an open relationship.

via Yahoo:

“You guys really just make up anything,” Kylie wrote, Tweeting a picture of a headline that said her and Travis are back together in an open relationship.

Kylie followed that up with another tweet, saying, “I’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true.” She also said the TMZ story on the same topic is also false.

While Kylie denied being in an open relationship, she didn’t comment on the part about her and Travis being back together. Fans have been thinking the couple may have reunited as they’ve been spending more and more time together. On Tuesday, Kylie and Travis even took Stormi to Disneyland, enjoying a nice day together as a family.

Earlier this month, the pair joined the Biebers, as well as Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend, Devin Booker, for a triple date night. Kylie also flew to Miami last month for Travis 29th birthday.

Kylie and Travis reportedly broke up in October 2019, but they were apparently on and off until March 2020. Still, even when they aren’t together, they continued to hang out and spend time with their daughter.

We’re sure if she and Travis were together the entire world would know.