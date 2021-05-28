Not So Fast! Kim Kardashian Says 'Nobody Caught COVID' from Her Private Island 40th Birthday Trip

Kim Kardashian is making it clear that while her family got COVID-19, it had nothing to do with her private island birthday vacation with a group of friends.

via People:

The 40th birthday getaway, which the KKW Beauty mogul faced backlash for in October after posting about it on social media in the middle of the pandemic, was featured on Thursday’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as was Kim’s family’s subsequent bout with COVID — though she said the two occurrences were not connected.

On Twitter, Kim responded to a BuzzFeed News article that pieced together a timeline of the star’s life events last fall and suggested she may have caught COVID from the vacation.

“False. Nobody caught Covid from the trip,” she fired back. “Saint was the first to have it in our family and he caught it from school from another student who tested positive first. I then developed symptoms and got it a few days after he coughed on me while caring for him.”

In the KUWTK episode, filmed in November, Kim revealed that her son, Saint, 5, had contracted COVID and it later spread to her and her other kids, daughters North, 7½, and Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 2. (Their dad, Kim’s ex Kanye West, had contracted COVID himself earlier in 2020.)

Kim tweeted on Thursday, “All 4 of my babies and I had Covid!!! At least we all had it together and everyone is ok!”

Regardless of how you feel about Kim’s mid-COVID vacation, everyone has a right to defend their truth.