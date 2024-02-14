Not During Black History Month: A ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Got Beyoncé And Queen Latifah Confused Despite A ‘Greatest Rappers Of All Time’ Category | lovebscott.com

A Jeopardy! contestant answers Beyoncé for a clue in the 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time category during a recent episode.

via: Uproxx

The world is still abuzz over the Queen Bey. This past Sunday (February 11), Beyoncé broke the internet after dropping two new country singles, “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em.” Showcasing her versatility, Bey continues to show us that she can nail any genre.

In fact, she did so last year when she dropped her rap single, “My House,” which premiered in tandem with her Renaissance concert film. As a result of her fire bars, one might think this would put her on some sort of greatest rappers of all time list. At least, such was the case for a contestant on Jeopardy.

In a category for “50 Greatest Rappers of All Time,” contestants were given a prompt, which read “She invited us to ‘come into my house’ and also deal with ‘the wrath of my madness’; We bow down before this queen.”

One contestant answered, “Who is Beyoncé?” presumably thinking the prompt was referring to “My House.” Unfortunately, this was not the correct answer.

Another contestant answered “Who is Queen Latifah,” which was in fact, the correct answer. The prompt was alluding to Latifah’s songs, “Come Into My House” and “Wrath Of My Madness” from her 1989 album, All Hail The Queen.

