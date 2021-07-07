Nipsey Hussle’s ‘Victory Lap’ Tallies 100 Overall Weeks On The ‘Billboard’ Albums Chart [Photos]

Nipsey Hussle’s Victory Lap has reached another big milestone.

More than three years ago, Nipsey Hussle released his official debut album, Victory Lap, which arrived after years of critically acclaimed mixtapes including The Marathon Continues, Crenshaw, and Mailbox Money. The 16-track effort would become of the best hip-hop releases of that year and it later earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album. Now it’s earned a new milestone: Its 100th overall week on the Billboard album chart.

It’s a feat few artists today have achieved, and it demonstrates the power Nipsey has continued to exude well after his untimely death. The album’s success started with its release, as it debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. It was later certified Platinum at the beginning of 2020.

The news comes after an announcement that revealed Nipsey would receive a posthumous star on Hollywood’s Walk Of Fame in 2022. Next year’s class of inductees also includes Ashanti, Black Eyed Peas, DJ Khaled, and late actress, producer, and writer Carrie Fisher. Nipsey’s star joins previous hip-hop inductees like Snoop Dogg, Missy Elliott, and 50 Cent.

Nipsey’s alleged killer, Eric Holder, still remains behind bars on a murder charge. Despite it being more than two years since the shooting, a trail for the murder has not begun.

Although he released a slew of mixtapes throughout his career, Victory Lap was Nipsey’s only proper album. However, those who were close to the rapper have reassured fans that a posthumous project is on the way.