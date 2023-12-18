Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2’ Debuts At No. 1 On ‘Billboard,’ Which Sets A New Record For Women In Rap

Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 debuts atop the Billboard 200 albums chart.

via: Uproxx

With three chart-topping albums, including 2011’s Pink Friday, 2012’s Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, and Pink Friday 2, Nicki leads the pack for women with the most No. 1 rap albums. As for the metrics, Billboard clarified the total streams, pure sales, and vinyl purchases that pushed Pink Friday 2 atop the Billboard 200 chart.

According to Luminate, the first-week numbers (ending on December 14) for the album was 228,000 equivalent album units domestically. Based on this data, this marks the largest sales week for a rap album by a woman this year as well as this decade.

The streaming equivalent album units comprise 129,000 (or 169.87 million on-demand official streams). Total sales are 92,000, and the track equivalent album units are 7,000. Pink Friday 2 vinyl sales are credited at 25,000 copies, the largest week for a rap album by a woman since Luminate began electronically tracking sales in 1991.

Wwith Pink Friday 2, counted as Nicki’s third No. 1 album, she has overthrown Foxy Brown, whom she previously tied with at two chart-topping albums.