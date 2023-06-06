Nicki Minaj’s ‘NM5’ Now Has An Expected Release Date

Nicki Minaj confirmed her first album in five years is finally on the way.

via: Uproxx

In March, Nicki Minaj announced the roster of her new record label, Heavy On It. The following month, the“Red Ruby Da Sleeze” rapper teamed up with Ice Spice for a partnership, kicking off with their collaborative track “Princess Diana (Remix).” Now her forthcoming album has an official release date.

Taking to Twitter, hip-hop’s favorite Barbie shared that her new project will be released before the year’s end. On social media, Minaj kept it short, writing, “10/20/23. The Album.”

This isn’t the first time Minaj has discussed the upcoming album. “NM5 is the best thing that will come out of 2023 & will raise the bar to new and unreachable heights,” Nicki wrote in a tweet. “NM5 tour will be hailed as ‘genius.’ That’s it & that’s all.”

When the album is released, it will mark Minaj’s first studio album in over five years. The last album she released was Queen in 2018. The album featured singles “Chun-Li,” “Barbie Dreams,” and “FEFE” with 6ix9ine.

Minaj has shared no further details. However, it is safe to assume that her latest singles, “Super Freaky Girl” and “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” will be included in the album’s tracklist.