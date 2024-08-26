Nicki Minaj's Lawyer Responds to Fan's Slander Lawsuit, Says He’ll ‘Regret Having Gone Down This Disreputable Road’ | www.lovebscott.com

Nicki Minaj is being sued for $5 million by one of her own fans, and now her lawyer is speaking out.

via Complex:

As reported by TMZ, Tameer Peak filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court accusing Nicki of painting him as someone who attempted to sabotage her career. He claimed that he was invited to her hotel room where she embarrassed him on Instagram Live and later got her husband, Kenneth Petty, to assault him during the 2020 Super Bowl weekend. He added that she later referred to the incident with her husband in a DM.

In a statement, Nicki’s attorney Judd Burstein said that Tameer has been “harassing Nicki on social media for years on end to no avail.”

“He has now graduated to seeking to shake her down financially with manifestly false allegations and legally frivolous claims,” Burstein continued. “He will regret having gone down this disreputable road when he is forced to pay her legal fees as required by California law.”

Tameer said that as a result of Nicki allegedly targetting him on social media, other fans of the artist messaged him to say they wanted him to “stop saying dumb shit” about her. Nicki allegedly targeted him in several Stationhead sessions on X, formerly Twitter, during chats with fans.

“It’s clear they’re not necessarily, you know, a full basket umm at the picnic,” the lawsuit claims she said of Tameer, whom she also claimed was on welfare. Tameer said that she labeled him a “stalker” and accused him of pretending to work for her.

He is seeking $5 million in damages.

