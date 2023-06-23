Nicki Minaj’s Husband’s Sex Offender Status Sparks Neighbor Petition

Hidden Hills isn’t big enough for Nicki Minaj and her convicted felon husband, at least that’s what some of Nicki’s neighbors think.

via: HipHopDX

Her neighbors want the rapper to leave her Hidden Hills mansion because of safety concerns related to her husband’s sex offender status.

The “Super Bass” rapper and her husband Kenneth Petty purchased the $19.5million home back in December which prompted resident Beverly Bardan to hop into action and start a Change.org petition titled: “SAY NO TO SEX OFFENDERS IN HIDDEN HILLS.”

Raising concerns over Kenneth — who is currently serving one year of home detention for failing to register as a sex offender in California — moving to the area, Bardan’s petition — which was recently uncovered by TMZ — claims there’s a “high likelihood” he’ll reoffend and his mere presence will drive down the value of homes in the area.

“Kenneth Petty is a level 3 sex offender, convicted for the attempted rape of a 16 year old girl, and has a high likelihood to reoffend,” the petition reads. “He was also found guilty for killing a man. He is currently under house arrest for failing to register as a sex offender in California as law demands it.

“The Petty couple moving in would lead to appraisal value of our homes to go DOWN due to safety concerns. It would lead to children and women being a target.”

It continues: “We, the residents of Hidden Hills, must put our resident’s safety first. Don’t wait to receive a letter from the government saying a predator has moved in near you. DO NOT allow this dangerous sex offender to live near you, SHOW that you are against sex offenders in our Hidden Hills neighborhood!”

Nicki Minaj’s husband — who is also the father of her infant son Papa Bear — was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995 at the age of 16. He ultimately served over four years in prison for the offense and as part of his release conditions, must register as a sex offender wherever he goes.

But in March 2020, he was arrested by United States Marshals for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California. Last July, a judge slapped him with three years’ probation and a year of home detention. He was also ordered to pay a $55,000 fine.

Originally, Kenneth Petty was on house arrest at the couple’s massive Calabasas home, which federal prosecutors weren’t happy about. They felt the gated “affluent” community, which includes a pool, state-of-the-art music studio and luxurious backyard, wasn’t exactly a punishment. Instead, they wanted Kenneth Petty hit with 15 months in prison, five years supervised release and the $55,000 in retribution.

Meanwhile, in other Nicki Minaj news, the Queens rapper was recently the victim of some swatting, after police received false reports that she was abusing her child, and that her house was on fire.

According to TMZ, law enforcement officials in Los Angeles received two separate 911 calls on June 5 — one reporting that the “Starships” rapper’s son was being abused, and another claiming that Minaj was stuck in a house fire.

However, when first responders arrived at the scene, they found nothing to substantiate the claims that came through the switchboard.

“Sources close to Nicki tell us she’s not letting this little episode slide,” TMZ reported. “We’re told she’s hired lawyers to make sure the people behind this swatting are exposed and held accountable — which could mean criminal charges down the road.”