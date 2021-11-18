Nicki Minaj Turns Down Collaboration with Gorilla Glue Girl [Video]

At the top of the year, Tessica Brown went viral as the “Gorilla Glue Girl.” Now, she is ready to reclaim her narrative and move past the horrifying ordeal. Tessica is now launching her career as a music artist.

via: Rap-Up

Tessica Brown is set to release her first single “Ma Hair” on Friday. The track, produced by Phil Valley, includes snippets from her original viral TikTok video, plus additional lyrics.

According to TMZ, Tessica wrote the song herself and is rapping for the first time. She decided to release it and reclaim her voice after she made headlines for putting Gorilla Glue in her hair earlier this year.

“My hair, it don’t move,” Tessica raps in a snippet. “Had a problem, I had to use Gorilla Glue just to solve it / I went from silky to solid / Tried to wash it with everything I could think of.”

Tessica and her team reportedly tried to get Nicki Minaj to feature on the track after the rap queen shouted her out on her song “Fractions,” which includes the lyrics, “Head game slicker than little miss Gorilla Glue.”

Brown was thrilled with the shoutout and was hopeful that Nicki would be down to collaborate. However, she and her team never heard back from Nicki’s camp.

Alas, when “Ma Hair” releases, it will not feature Nicki Minaj in any capacity, but it will reportedly contain remixed snippets from her original viral TikTok video.