Nicki Minaj Throws Shade At People Who Post Private DMs Or Text Messages [Photo]

Nicki Minaj has been active on social media as of late, and she isn’t holding back.

via: Uproxx

Nicki Minaj has reassumed her role as one of hip-hop’s most talked-about artists after she made her return to the music world with the re-release of her 2009 mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty. The project, which also featured three new songs including “Seeing Green” with Lil Wayne and Drake, would go on to debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 which made it the highest-charting re-released mixtape by a rapper and the highest-debuting female rap mixtape in history. It isn’t only new music that has kept Minaj in headlines recently, she’s also been a bit more active on social media, which has resulted in her sometimes sharing a piece of her mind with fans.

Y’all don’t feel corny when you post a private dm or text someone sent you? — BEAM ME UP SCOTTY OUT NOW (@NICKIMINAJ) May 27, 2021

The rapper threw some shade at those who post private conversations, writing, “Y’all don’t feel corny when you post a private dm or text someone sent you?” For what it’s worth, Minaj definitely has a point. Sharing these back-and-forth messages that were intended to be kept behind closed doors violates that sense of privacy and confidentiality that existed when the conversation occurred. This is of course with the understanding that nothing offensive or obscene was shared during the exchange.

This isn’t the first it of shade Minaj has thrown, though. Recently, while celebrating the success of Beam Me Up Scotty, she took a shot at those who use TikTok challenges, merch bundles, and similar tricks to boost their sales.

“Beam Me Up Scotty no singles ‘Seeing Green’ is over 5 mins with no hook,” she wrote on Instagram. “No videos (which is always the biggest push for females, myself included). No RADIO, very little play listing due to a surprise release (artists get over 100 playlists for big launches). No TikTok challenges (which has become EXTREMELY helpful to all artists) love the app, btw. No merch to tie into sales AND NO PRE-EXISTING singles out to ADD to my FIRST WEEK SALES.”

