Nicki Minaj Thinks Younger Female Rappers Have It Easier Than She Did When It Comes To Haters [Photos + Video]

Nicki Minaj is asking for newer women in the game to “stop talking about hate.”

via: Uproxx

Nicki Minaj has made it known that she feels like a groundbreaking force when it comes to women in rap. Truly, for so many years, Minaj was one of the few women in hip-hop enjoying commercial success, so she does have a bit of a point. But her opinion of younger female rappers coming up behind her hasn’t always been the the highest. A recent collaboration with Coi Leray on the song “Blick Blick” led to a conversation between the two, where Nicki asserts back in her day, she experienced a level of hate that younger artists have never seen or felt.

Nicki Minaj tells Coi Leray these girls have it easy, they don’t receive half the amount of hate they think or say they have pic.twitter.com/XFpbLvPxgn — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) March 19, 2022

“Can you girls stop talking about hate?” Nicki said during a recent Instagram Live conversation with Coi. “Y’all have never experienced hate the way I have experienced. What y’all have experienced is nothing. Y’all have just experienced some of the growing pains of artistry and of social media. Y’all be thinking y’all have experienced hate and trust me, you ain’t experienced it yet. A lot of y’all have gotten, not coddled, people have been nice. People have been gentle with y’all.”

Now that she’s back to releasing new music in 2022, though, Nicki might be feeling the heat of the current era herself. We’ll see if she decides now is tougher than the early 2000s were or not after the next album drops.

Y’all too emotional .. Nicki been through a lot !!! she still standing strong, still dropping hits. She basically told me don’t let y’all wack ass comments and negative energy stop me now because MORE MONEY AND SUCCESS More problems so THUG THAT SHIT OUT ! ??? — TrendSetter ?? (@coi_leray) March 19, 2022

Nicki don’t offend me . I grew up on tough love. When someone is speaking who has more experience, always listen. That’s the problem y’all talk to damn much. Regardless of what she saying she coming from a good place. — TrendSetter ?? (@coi_leray) March 19, 2022

That’s why I left the live up. I spent time just focused on HOW you’re such a talented, versatile, unique artist in my eyes. I talked on how your verse kept switching up & getting better & how dope those last 4 bars are to me… how I know for a fact you actually WRITE. BUT NO!!! https://t.co/yDQsE4DJr7 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 19, 2022

A strong black women is all I heard? Thank you for dropping gems on me sister ? You a real one! Our live was dope af and when I got off the the live , I thanked God again for this blessing ??? That man makes no mistakes, and that’s on omm! https://t.co/pKIlhK279b — TrendSetter ?? (@coi_leray) March 19, 2022