Nicki Minaj Teases A World Cup Anthem Collaboration With Maluma And Myriam Fares [Photos]

Nicki Minaj won’t be the only one who will be performing at the World Cup this year.

via: Uproxx

Today, the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper took to her Instagram story to announce a new collaboration with Maluma and Myriam Fares, which is set to drop this coming week.

On the story is an arrangement of three pairs of cleats tied to a fence, with each of the artists’ names printed onto them. One cleat has the number 11 printed, another reads 18, and the third reads 22, indicating that the single will drop next Friday, November 18.

At the time of writing, there’s no word about an official title for the song, however, it appears the song may be an anthem for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Earlier today, Nicki Minaj won Best Hip Hop at the MTV EMAs, and her song, “Super Freaky Girl” won Best Song.

Oh yea, let’s add another one for tonight’s winnings. I love my babies so much. BEST HIP HOP ARTIST & BEST SONG! She’s TAKING IT!!!! Real fans in real life! Thank you for voting ?

love you ??? https://t.co/QJZo18Ouav — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 13, 2022

Perhaps this star-studded collab isn’t the only bit of new music from Minaj we’ll be getting in the near future. In a recent interview with I-D Minaj spoke with City Girls’ JT about her several upcoming projects.

When JT asked Minaj what she has planned, Minaj responded. “The fifth album. I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon.”