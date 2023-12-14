Nicki Minaj Surprised Fans With A Late-Night Dance Party On Kai Cenat’s Twitch Stream [Video]

Around midnight (Dec. 14), Kai Cenat welcomed Nicki Minaj as the latest high-profile guest on his livestream.

In recent months, Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has had a profound come-up in hip-hop’s standings. As more and more artists deem “the media” untrustworthy and irrelevant to younger audiences (which… they aren’t all the way wrong), entertainers have sought to meet “the kids” where they are — and where they are is on Twitch, digitally hanging out with streamers like Cenat, who appeal to them with energetic antics and relatable straight talk.

His latest guest was Nicki Minaj, whose surprise appearance on the show was met with delight from her dedicated Barbz and a slew of clips popping up on Twitter (which I will never call “X,” are you kidding me?).

For the most part, it looks like they spent the time just talking, with Nicki giving Cenat dating advice and the two cracking each other up with offbeat jokes. An impromptu dance party broke out at some point as Kai’s friends joined and Nicki showed off her twerking skills. Also, one of those friends is chronically, irreparably horny on main.

Just check out the videos below.

NICKI AND KAI ARE THE SAME PERSON LMAOAOA pic.twitter.com/1AasRIBcu0 — K (@kartmaraj) December 14, 2023

Nicki and Kai stream got me dying pic.twitter.com/1BUsVV4vaT — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod ?? (@big_business_) December 14, 2023

“WHY ARE YOU SITTING LIKE THAT?!” Nicki and Kai is pure comedy ? #PinkFriday2 pic.twitter.com/esyf4Yd9Gt — abbs. (@abbmatic) December 14, 2023

Nicki and Kai broadcast one of the best ever pic.twitter.com/Ai0VroBM55 — My name is ???? ? (@4SingleRahi) December 14, 2023

NICKI BEEN PRACTICING THEM DANCES! ??? love Nicki and Kai together! ? pic.twitter.com/bZZzSRAzW5 — ? (@RomansDefender) December 14, 2023

Not Nicki chair getting sniffed after the Nicki and Kai stream ?? pic.twitter.com/zDlWhHR65S — GeekedUp (@GeekedUpProd) December 14, 2023

You can watch the full stream below.