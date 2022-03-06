Nicki Minaj Says Drake May Play an Important Role in the Making of Her New Album

Nicki Minaj and Drake are known to collaborate on hit records, but when it comes to Nicki’s upcoming album she is suggesting that Drake’s contributions might just be a bit bigger.

During a quick Q&A with fans on Twitter, Nicki hinted Drake might just be the executive producer of her forthcoming project.

“We getting a champagne papi collab on this new album?” one person asked Nicki on Twitter. “We actually discussed him EP’ing this new album,” she replied. “That was b4 Seeing Green even came out.”

It’s unclear if that will actually be the case, but it would certainly be a good look for Nicki — don’t you think?

