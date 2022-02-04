Nicki Minaj And Lil Baby Trick The Opposition And Handle Business On ‘Do We Have A Problem?’ [Video]

Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby, as promised, have released their new single. “Do We Have a Problem?” arrives with a new music video co-starring the actors Joseph Sikora and Cory Hardrict.

via: Uproxx

This summer will mark four years since Nicki Minaj released her fourth album, Queen. Since then, her releases have been quite sporadic and not as frequent or fulfilling as her fans would’ve hoped. In 2019, she dropped her tropical single, “Megatron,” and the following year she returned with “Yikes” and “Trollz,” her chart-topping-yet-controversial single with Tekashi 69. In 2021, she uploaded her 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty to streaming platforms with three new songs including “Seeing Green” with Lil Wayne and Drake. Unfortunately, none of those years presented a new album, but that could finally change this year and it starts with Nicki’s new single with Lil Baby, “Do We Have A Problem?”

Their new collaboration arrives with a cinematic nine-minute video inspired by the Angelina Jolie spy thriller Salt. Opening with Nicki Minaj recreating that film’s opening scene, the plot revolves around Nicki looking to capture a criminal played by Lil Baby. A stakeout is set up in order to capture Lil Baby, but things take a turn when Nicki runs off with Lil Baby as they complete a mission they had planned from the beginning. The visual also features a cameo from Joseph Sikora who plays Tommy Egan on Power and Power Book IV: Force.

The track adds to what’s been an event week for Nicki. She had an interesting Instagram Live conversation with Kevin Samuels and even settled her differences with City Girls. Nicki also listed her conditions for a potential Verzuz battle, saying, “It should feel like a celebration, that’s exactly what I would like it to feel like. Fun, happiness.”

You can check out the video for “Do We Have A Problem?” below.