Nicki Minaj Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Woman Who Called Her a ‘Cokehead’

Nicki Minaj is making one thing VERY clear, she and her legal team won’t put up with social media accounts making wild statements about her.

via: Complex

As reported by TMZ, Minaj and her legal team filed the lawsuit against Green, who discusses celebrity gossip as “Nosey Heaux,” following the release of a video in which she made the claims. According to the suit, Green allegedly said that Minaj is “shoving all this cocaine, shoving in all this cocaine up her nose.”

Green added “allegedly,” before backtracking. “But we all know it’s true,” she said, per the court documents. “I can’t even say allegedly with that ‘cause I, we all know it’s true. I’m not saying alleged on that. Nicki Minaj is a cokehead.”

Minaj’s legal team has also asserted that Green made “vile” comments about her one-year-old son. Green reportedly told Minaj to get therapy for her infant son because, “Your baby is going to be a rapist, too.” Minaj is married to Kenneth Petty, who was convicted of rape in 1995.

In the lawsuit, Green is labeled a “nobody” whose “main accomplishments in life have been a string of criminal charges, bail jumping and bad debts.” Attorney Judd Burstein said the “cokehead” video garnered 2,000 likes and over 250 retweets on Twitter.

Green is being sued for defamation.

Minaj has claimed she’s never used cocaine and is seeking $75,000 in damages.

“When this case is over, she will no longer be permitted to use the name ‘Nosey Heaux’ because we will take her trademark from her when she does not have enough money to pay the judgment. Anyone else who spreads lies about Nicki will suffer a similar fate,” added Burstein. “My marching orders are to aggressively sue anyone with a media or social media following who damages her with intentional lies. Eventually, the lesson will be learned.”