Nicki Minaj Cancels Headlining Set at Romanian Festival Due to 'Safety Concerns' Over Planned Protests | lovebscott.com

Nicki Minaj took to social media over the weekend to announce the cancelation of her headlining set at the SAGA Festival in Bucharest, Romania, that was set for Sunday night.

She cited safety concerns amid planned protests as the reason.

via Complex:

“Out of concern for the well-being of our team and myself, I have been advised by my security detail not to travel to Romania’s festival tonight due to safety concerns regarding protests in the area,” Nicki tweeted. “I look forward to seeing you all at another time. As a mom, I have to make sure I’m making sound decisions for me to make it home to my son and for my team to make it home to their families.”

Romanian activists are planning to protest the government’s fiscal policies on Monday morning, according to TMZ.

“To not heed the advice of security at this time is simply not what I think I should be doing,” Minaj added. “I love you and thank you for your understanding and support. I am very excited to see my fans this Friday in London for another very special headlining show at Wireless Festival.”

Fans on social media were split in her decision, with some understanding how she felt and others feeling that the protests weren’t a big deal.

“We love and understand you, your safety is the priority here. sending much love and positive energy to you & your team and the Romanian barbz who may be dealing with the constant protests,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “We understand you mother! The most important job you have is to make it home safely for your family !! we’re glad you are making these choices for the safety of you and your team.”

“This isn’t true. I’m not saying she’s lying I don’t know her,” another person wrote. “But perhaps she’s been lied to by somebody. Perfectly calm and safe over here. Derulo was here yesterday.”

Listen, if Nicki or her team felt as if it was unsafe — they have every right to move accordingly.

Out of concern for the well-being of our team and myself, I have been advised by my security detail not to travel to Romania’s festival tonight due to safety concerns regarding protests in the area. I look forward to seeing you all at another time. As a mom, I have to make sure… — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 7, 2024