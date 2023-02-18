Nicki Minaj Breaks Her Social Media Silence To Congratulate Rihanna On Her Pregnancy And The Super Bowl [Photo]

Nicki Minaj os back on the gram.

via: Uproxx

The Navy and the Barbs are equally as anxious for new music from their respective queens. It’s been almost five years since Nicki Minaj put out a full-length album, and over seven years for Rihanna. While we trust that the two will deliver quality this year, both stars are enjoying motherhood to their sons.

Nicki Minaj hasn’t posted to Twitter since November, and posted to Instagram today (February 18) for the first time since November to share the remix of Machel Montano and Destra’s “Shake The Place,” on which she delivers verses shouting out her Trinidad roots.

While making an appearance on the gram, she took time to shout out Rihanna and congratulate her for her second pregnancy, as well as her Super Bowl halftime performance.

Minaj sent her benedictions by way of a comment on Rihanna’s Instagram post, where she shared her British Vogue spread featuring her partner ASAP Rocky, and their son.

“A lil pretty boy already,” said Minaj. “Congratulations on the new bundle of, joy, Queen. Bodied the Super Bowl.”

Minaj and Rihanna have collaborated quite a few times in their careers, notably on “Fly” from Minaj’s Pink Friday album and “Raining Men” on Rihanna’s Loud album. Perhaps a new collab is in order for their respective new eras.