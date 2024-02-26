Nick Offerman Called Out The ‘Homophobic Hate’ To His ‘The Last Of Us’ Episode In An Award Acceptance Speech [Video] | lovebscott.com

At Sunday’s Independent Spirit Awards, actor Nick Offerman addressed “homophobic hate” aimed over the past year at “Long, Long Time,” the stand-alone episode of HBO‘s post-apocalyptic drama The Last of Us that he starred in with Murray Bartlett and that earned Offerman a win today for Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series.

via: Uproxx

“Thank you so much, Film Independent. I’m astonished to be in this category, which is bananas,” Offerman said. “Thanks to HBO for having the guts to participate in this storytelling tradition that is truly independent. Stories with guts that when homophobic hate comes my way and says, ‘Why did you have to make it a gay story?’ We say, ‘Because you ask questions like that.’”

He added, “It’s not a gay story, it’s a love story, you asshole.”

Offerman won Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series over his The Last of Us co-star Murray Bartlett, as well as Billie Eilish (Swarm), Jack Farthing (Rain Dogs), Adina Porter (The Changeling), Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry), Benny Safdie (The Curse), Luke Tennie (Shrinking), Olivia Washington (I’m a Virgo), and Jessica Williams (Shrinking). The Last of Us also won Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series for Keivonn Montreal Woodard, who played Sam in another season-highlight episode.

You can watch Offerman’s speech below.