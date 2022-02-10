Nick Cannon Says Condom Vending Machine from Kevin Hart Got Him in Trouble: 'Baby Mama Drama' [Photo]

Kevin Hart’s latest prank was 98 percent effective.

via: People

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Masked Singer host, 41, said that the condom vending machine gifted to him by Hart after Cannon’s announcement that he is expecting his eighth child did not go over well at first with the mothers of his children.

While he called the prank “brilliant” due to “the mystery of” the giver initially, Cannon admitted, “I had up some baby mama drama, ‘Who sent you that? Who sent you that?’ ”

“So I did have to do some real-life stuff, and then when [Kevin] came out and said it was him, everybody relaxed,” Cannon added of his Real Husbands of Hollywood costar.

Hart, 42, told ET, “It’s about complicating a person’s day: How do I make your day difficult? That’s a beautiful prank.”

Hart confessed to the prank on Monday in an Instagram post featuring the same photo Cannon shared earlier after receiving the silly gift.

“I see u got my gift @nickcannon ….GOTCHA BITCH!!!!!! ?????….Now u don’t have an excuse because the condoms are free ?????????????? #PrankWars,” the actor and comedian wrote alongside the image.

In the comment section, Cannon replied, “This is not a laughing matter Kevin!!!! ?????????.”

Before Hart came clean, Cannon seemed unaware of who sent him the condom vending machine when he first shared the gift on Instagram.

“Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine’s Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums,” he captioned the shot of himself pointing at the device, which came complete with a red bow on top.

Last week, Cannon announced on his eponymous talk show that he’s expecting a baby boy with model Bre Tiesi. The child will be Tiesi’s first and Cannon’s eighth.

The actor and musician welcomed son Zen, his fourth baby in a year, last July. Zen died on Dec. 5 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Cannon has six other children: 10-year-old twins Moroccan Scott and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey; 13-month-old Powerful Queen and 4½-year-old Golden “Sagon”, whom he shares with Brittany Bell; and 7-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa.

The day after announcing that he and Tiesi, 30, are expecting, Cannon got candid about his “celibacy journey” on his talk show after vowing in October that he was going to “chill out” and try to “be the best father I can be, the best businessman I can be.”

And though he is no longer celibate, Cannon believes it was helpful after learning that he was going to be a father for the eighth time: “I felt like I was out of control and honestly, celibacy did help me through the journey of getting one with myself and being able to deal with this.”

This isn’t the first nor will it be the last time Nick is involved in baby mama drama.