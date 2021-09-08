Nick Cannon, Father of 7, Says ‘God Willing’ He'll Have More Kids [Video]

Nick Cannon has been unstoppable this year when it comes to having children.

via: OK! Magazine

TMZ spotted the Wild ‘N Out host strolling around Harlem on Tuesday, September 7, along with friend Jim Jones, and asked the father-of-7 directly if he is opposed to having any more kids in the future.

The 40-year-old explained that, he will definitely continue to expand his brood just as long as it is where God leads him. “If God sees it that way, then that’s what I’ll keep doing,” Cannon said. When asked how he can have so many children, the comedian exclaimed, “It’s the aura, it’s the essence!”

The fatherhood loving actor continued to joke that his swimmers are so efficient that he is going to open a “Cannon Sperm Bank.”

Cannon shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with superstar Mariah Carey, along with other children Powerful Queen and Golden from his relationship with Brittany Bell.

The television personality is also a father to another set of twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, and a son named Zen that he welcomed this year with Alyssa Scott.

As OK! previously reported, Cannon stated earlier this summer that he would even want to have “10 to 12” children and that he does not “subscribe” to the traditional family style.

While appearing on The Breakfast Club, the funny man said, “That’s a Eurocentric concept when you think about the ideas that you’re supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life and really, that’s just to classify property when you think about it. When you go into that mindset, if we’re really talking that talk, like just the idea that a man should have one woman — we shouldn’t have anything, I have no ownership over this person.”

I agree with what Nick Cannon saying now y’all can stop bashing him pic.twitter.com/gvZDG7Gb27 — ??Kev_Parfum ?? (@iKev_sl) August 9, 2021

“If we’re really talking about how we coexist, and how we populate, it’s about what exchange can we create together? So I’ve never really subscribed to that mentality. I understand the institution of marriage and stuff, but if we go back to what that was about, that was to classify property,” he continued.

Somebody put Nick in the corner.